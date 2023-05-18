Missing and Murdered Indigenous

Violence against Indigenous people exceeds national averages, and according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, “Community advocates describe the crisis as a legacy of generations of government policies of forced removal, land seizures and violence inflicted on Native peoples.”

PHOENIX — For generations, Indigenous people have suffered the loss of missing and murdered loved ones, an issue that is difficult to solve given incomplete data and a lack of collaboration among tribal and governmental entities.

Murder is the third-leading cause of death among American Indian and Alaska Native women, according to a 2018 Urban Indian Health Institute report. And the report said Tucson was one of the cities with the highest number of cases of missing and murdered women and girls.

Kris Mayes

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes discussed the issues of missing and murdered Indigenous people at her office in Phoenix on March 21.
Paul Etnire

Arizona Department of Public Safety Capt. Paul Etnire is part of Arizona’s newly formed Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Task Force. He speaks about the issue via video on March 28.

Tags

Load comments