Sparklight and its affiliated Cable One brands will open spring 2023 applications for the company’s Charitable Giving Fund, the company announced.
The application period runs from April 1-30. The fund annually awards $250,000 in grants to 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations.
Grants will be made available across communities served by Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands (Fidelity Communications, Hargray, and ValuNet Fiber) and will concentrate support in the following priority areas:
Education and digital literacy
Hunger relief and food insecurity
Community development
The company said that last year it awarded grants to nearly 60 non-profits, including organizations serving the homeless, providing child advocacy, offering senior assistance, and supplying food to those in need, to name a few.
Sparklight said the Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of Cable One's existing corporate social responsibility efforts, which include:
Supporting national organizations dedicated to advancing education and diversity, including the Emma Bowen Foundation and the National Diversity Council.
Supporting the mission of Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports, as well as health, arts, and leadership and advocacy programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Planting trees through the Arbor Day Foundation on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. By the end of 2023, the company will have planted 130,000 trees in its markets and national forests.
Supporting the mission of Keep America Beautiful in cleaning up and beautifying communities across the United States.
“We are committed to helping strengthen the cities and towns where we live and work by giving back to the local nonprofits who do so much to support our communities,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One president and CEO.