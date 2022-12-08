Not quite universal, but families flocked to universal voucher program
WASHINGTON — Arizona parents have flocked to apply for the state’s new universal Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, which let any family apply for state funds to pay for their child’s schooling, regardless of need.

The Arizona Department of Education said about 32,000 schoolkids applied this fall for the first round of expanded ESA funding, which can award up to $6,500 per year per student from the state’s general education fund.

