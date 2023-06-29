Terry Rambler

A stunning loophole in Arizona’s water laws has left the state powerless to address a groundwater crisis rapidly unfolding in the Phoenix metropolitan region.

To pass the seminal Groundwater Management Act of 1980, state politicians exempted the powerful mining industry from restrictions on how much water mines can pump. That decision is now colliding with the stark reality that Arizona is facing an economically devastating deficit in groundwater supplies. 

Arizona must stop the $400 billion giveaway of groundwater

The Arizona Department of Water Resources projects that groundwater across much of the East Salt River Valley will decline by more than 500 feet. This is the area Resolution Copper plans to pump 250 billion gallons of groundwater to support its proposed copper mine at Oak Flat, near Superior, Ariz.
