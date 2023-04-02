Books by Dexter K. Oliver

None of the author’s books have been banned yet but the publicity from such actions might improve sales.

 PHOTO DEXTER K. OLIVER

As the author of a dozen fiction and non-fiction books (as well as several hundred magazine and newspaper articles), I take the banning of such publications personally. Books are foundational building blocks of human cultures. They immortalize historical events, provide unique stories and allow us to escape into worlds other than our own. They inform and entertain. Censorship of them is based on fear of such attributes and banning them suppresses human creativity.

The arrogance of those who feel they have enough erudition, moral superiority, and accumulated wisdom to tell others what they should or should not read would be comical if it were not so appalling. The old proverb, “You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink,” applies here, too. If a book seems offensive by your community standards, don’t read it. Pretty simple, but apparently too complicated for the politicians, clergy and other would-be control fanatics currently espousing book bans throughout our nation.

