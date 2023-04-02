As the author of a dozen fiction and non-fiction books (as well as several hundred magazine and newspaper articles), I take the banning of such publications personally. Books are foundational building blocks of human cultures. They immortalize historical events, provide unique stories and allow us to escape into worlds other than our own. They inform and entertain. Censorship of them is based on fear of such attributes and banning them suppresses human creativity.
The arrogance of those who feel they have enough erudition, moral superiority, and accumulated wisdom to tell others what they should or should not read would be comical if it were not so appalling. The old proverb, “You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink,” applies here, too. If a book seems offensive by your community standards, don’t read it. Pretty simple, but apparently too complicated for the politicians, clergy and other would-be control fanatics currently espousing book bans throughout our nation.
This, of course, is nothing new, just history replicating itself (“Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it”). In 213 B.C. the Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang ordered books burned to consolidate his power. Adolf Hitler, a high school dropout, famously encouraged book burning as an important step in his Nazi brainwashing campaign. The “Index Librorum Prohibitorum,” also known as the Index of Forbidden Texts, was a list of written material banned by the Catholic Church from the 1500s until as late as 1966.
Recently in Florida, centenarian Grace Linn gave an impassioned speech against book banning, which she compared to burning them, at a county school district meeting. Leaning on her walker, she explained how her then 26-year-old husband had been killed in combat during World War II “defending our democracy, Constitution, and freedoms.” She went on to say, “The freedom to read, which is protected by the First Amendment, is our essential right and duty of our democracy.” Give the lady a pedestal, she deserves one.
The 17th century poet and intellectual, John Milton, most famous for his work “Paradise Lost” wrote: “Who kills a man kills a reasonable creature …but he who destroys a good book kills reason itself.” This, obviously, is exactly what those who would ban or burn books want. It is much easier to dominate a vacuous populace than a well-informed one. Books are merely mirrors of society showing the good and bad, war and peace, feast and famine, human psychology and biology. Those who would ban them usually have some well-hidden skeletons rattling around in the darkness of their closets that they are terrified might be brought to light.
Such is the subjective nature of book banning that those attempting these actions are unpleasantly surprised when the tables are turned. Utah Republican representative Ken Ivory sponsored H.B. 374 which bans “pornographic or indecent” books in school classrooms and libraries. The next thing he knew, a local parent was calling for the Bible to be banned in a similar fashion. After all, she correctly contended, it exceeded in high fashion the pornographic and indecent criteria, featuring “incest, onanism, bestiality, prostitution, genital mutilation, fellatio, dildos, rape, and even infanticide” (and could have added adultery, pedophilia, exhibitionism, abortion, castration, drugs, murder and debauchery). See how it works?
Book banning usually backfires like this but that doesn’t stop crusaders from trying to force their views on others. It is a rabbit hole fraught with emotions and sadly lacking in rationality. Mark Twain, an author whose book “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” has been banned somewhere every year since its publication in 1885 was more direct in one of his observations. He said, “Never argue with stupid people. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience”.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and observer of the human condition from Duncan.