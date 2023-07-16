I recently received a letter from the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., stating they had selected one of my books to grace their shelves. They thanked me for the photo-illustrated, 441-page memoir, “Journal of a Wayfaring Writer,” and mentioned how it helped “enrich the collections of our nation’s library.” After 44 years of freelance writing, much of it done in conjunction with my wildlife field work, it was an appreciated accolade.
As I drove home from the Duncan post office I had to pass some of the “instant eyesores” southern Greenlee County is known for and wondered how they helped enrich our community, state or nation. People here buy or rent a piece of land, a house, or a trailer, haul in broken down vehicles and equipment, scatter trash of all sorts around, and then die, abandon it all, or hide out amidst the squalor. It brings to mind the slum dwellers of places like Bangladesh or Pakistan, but it is a practice that is alive and well in America. It’s just some people’s nature.
I camped out in the deserts and mountains of the Southwest for a good portion of my life and followed the “leave no trace” and “pack it in, pack it out” tenets. A lot of people don’t bother. We have words to describe them such as sloven, boor, pig, slob, etc. Like water off a duck’s back, the terms don’t bother them. Whether they are littering public lands or their own property doesn’t seem to matter. Maybe it was always so.
Earlier inhabitants of the Southwest who lived in a succession of caves, cliff dwellings, wickiups and hogans had their own home dump sites where bones, broken clay pottery, flakes from flint knapping, or human waste was deposited. Such biodegradable or natural material was much easier on the environment (not to mention the eyes) than what followed. Archaeologists get excited over finding such locations. We’ll never know if the petroglyphs pecked into rocks were considered great art or mere graffiti.
Metal items from Spanish explorers were too valuable to be casually thrown away. But the unwanted alloyed and glass refuse of frontier days proliferated enough to be a localized blemish. Fast forward to porcelain, asbestos, modern steel, synthetic rubber, plastic and other polymers, etc. These aren’t readily broken down and when acquired, used and casually cast aside by an inexhaustible worldwide supply of consumers, things were bound to get ugly. What I see along the southern Arizona-New Mexico border is merely a microcosm of a worldwide problem. Which is no excuse.
The legal definition of a slum area in Arizona or New Mexico references dilapidation, deterioration, age, obsolescence, hazardous electrical, gas or waste pipe connections, accumulations of waste material, unsanitary conditions, etc. Only one of the many rationales is enough to qualify. The bucolic rural atmosphere such as that found along the Gila River is blighted by these spots of shameless human irresponsibility. An organization such as Duncan’s P.R.I.D.E. Society has valiantly fought this onslaught in town, but the county has no such savior.
One of my neighbors, Robert A. Thorne, puts in a lot of time and effort keeping his Greenlee County home as pristine as possible. His house is well painted, the lawn is manicured, the shade trees are flourishing, and his rose bushes rival those found anywhere. His dogs are not allowed to “be at large” as county law asserts. A block away is a completely different story.
A few years ago, literally under cover of the night, two deteriorating manufactured homes were hauled in and deposited there (remember the definitions of a slum?). They probably did not bother with the proper C Class transport permits from ADOT necessary for being on public roads. An instant ghetto was the result, with up to 15 vehicles, running or defunct, scattered on the lot. Trash and lawn “ornaments” such as broken toilets and worn out tires began accumulating at a rapid rate. Their free-roaming, mismatched pack of mutts, mongrels and curs was allowed to chase cars and the school bus on the roads.
Residents of the neighborhood contacted Greenlee Animal Control, Greenlee Health Department, Greenlee sheriff’s deputies, and the Greenlee County District 3 supervisor (whose own extended family was purported to have been complicit in the debacle) all to no avail. Some claimed their hands were tied, one promised to rectify the situation, but we all know what a politician’s words are worth once they have your vote. Meanwhile, surrounding property values were diminished.
Currently the place appears semi-abandoned, some vehicles and the dog pack are gone; even their lop-eared mule that at least tried to keep the weeds down has disappeared. A man’s “castle” is only that if it’s justified, not when it’s worthy of condemnation.
When entering Arizona from Lordsburg, New Mexico one of the first sights travelers see is a stretch of deserted, falling apart mobile homes and forsaken vehicles that are a prophecy of what may happen near Robert Thorne’s abode. Welcome to southern Greenlee County, enriching our nation — no wonder so many people keep on going. The status quo here isn’t working.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and observer of the human condition from Duncan.