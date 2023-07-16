I recently received a letter from the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., stating they had selected one of my books to grace their shelves. They thanked me for the photo-illustrated, 441-page memoir, “Journal of a Wayfaring Writer,” and mentioned how it helped “enrich the collections of our nation’s library.” After 44 years of freelance writing, much of it done in conjunction with my wildlife field work, it was an appreciated accolade.

As I drove home from the Duncan post office I had to pass some of the “instant eyesores” southern Greenlee County is known for and wondered how they helped enrich our community, state or nation. People here buy or rent a piece of land, a house, or a trailer, haul in broken down vehicles and equipment, scatter trash of all sorts around, and then die, abandon it all, or hide out amidst the squalor. It brings to mind the slum dwellers of places like Bangladesh or Pakistan, but it is a practice that is alive and well in America. It’s just some people’s nature.

Enrich2-300dpi.JPG

Broken toilet lawn ornaments and weeds for rodents and rattlesnakes; fuel for fire when they dry.
Enrich1-300dpi.JPG

Dilapidated mobile homes hauled in overnight.
Enrich3-300dpi.JPG

The slum stretch welcoming travelers coming up from Lordsburg, N.M., into Greenlee County.

