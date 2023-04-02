The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gila Valley is a place where all young people especially, those who need us the most may learn, play and grow in a positive environment.
Our afterschool and summer programming also serves as an essential link between education and youth development.
Our afterschool programming goals are to help deter illiteracy and to enhance the educational opportunities of our club members. Our daily “Power Hour” program provides each club member one full hour of supervised homework facilitated by our club staff.
We also offer tutoring for any children requiring further assistance with math, reading comprehension, and writing. As a result, the grades and study habits of our club members have dramatically improved simply because they have a structured setting to complete their school work.
At the end of the school year, our focus remains on the well-being, development, and growth of our club members. Our summer programming includes field trips, swimming and other group activities for each age group for a fun and meaningful learning experience. We also introduce our club members to civic-related services along with other volunteering opportunities to familiarize themselves with the local community.
As a non-profit, donors like yourself help fund our programming. The Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley is a member of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition. The GGTCC promotes a dollar-for-dollar Arizona Income Tax Credit up to $1,200 for filing jointly, or $600 if filing individually. You can receive this tax credit to offset your AZ income tax liability by donating to a qualified local non-profit and our local schools.
To learn more about this opportunity, visit our website at www.ggtcc.org. The GGTCC is administered by the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and can be reached at grahamgreenleetcc@gmail.com. Thank you!
Michael "Mick" Ruiz is director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gila Valley.