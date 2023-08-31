Guitars

All it takes is an old guitar and a fresh song to turn your life upside down.

 PHOTO DEXTER K. OLIVER

His real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford but his stage name is Oliver Anthony, the same handle his grandfather went by when living in a dirt floor shack in Appalachia. His song, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” made him an instant international musical sensation on the Internet in August of 2023. The song topped the charts on the Billboard Hot 100, iTunes, Apple, and Spotify. He has supposedly turned down multi-million dollar record deals.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter is self-described as a high-school dropout whose problems with mental health, depression and substance abuse were only recently rectified when he sold his soul to Jesus at a crossroad in his life. The song has become an overnight miracle, an anthem for generations X, Y and Z that has been embraced and endorsed by the likes of Republican congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, as well as a slew of like-minded people.

