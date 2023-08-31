His real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford but his stage name is Oliver Anthony, the same handle his grandfather went by when living in a dirt floor shack in Appalachia. His song, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” made him an instant international musical sensation on the Internet in August of 2023. The song topped the charts on the Billboard Hot 100, iTunes, Apple, and Spotify. He has supposedly turned down multi-million dollar record deals.
The 31-year-old singer-songwriter is self-described as a high-school dropout whose problems with mental health, depression and substance abuse were only recently rectified when he sold his soul to Jesus at a crossroad in his life. The song has become an overnight miracle, an anthem for generations X, Y and Z that has been embraced and endorsed by the likes of Republican congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, as well as a slew of like-minded people.
The song starts with a catchy line about working for low wages with a scatological reference meant to hook a certain audience. It devolves into a lament about his personal misuse of alcohol and a whining reference to “people like me and people like you,” which the crowds at his live shows seem to identify with. Apparently they aren’t cognizant of him repeatedly, and proudly, calling himself an “idiot and his guitar” and “not a very good person”; or maybe they find that feeling of similarity soothing.
Politicians get a well deserved bashing in the song, as do fatsos on welfare, people concerned with Jeffrey Epstein’s brand of trafficking minors, and this “damn country” (the United States) that keeps kicking young men down until they commit suicide. There are no 1960s slogans here like “Your country, love it or leave it” nor President John F. Kennedy’s imploring the populace to “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”.
Instead, it is a continuous diatribe with no tip of the hat toward individualism, ambition, initiative, free will, idealism or pulling oneself up by the boot straps à la Horatio Alger. If Bob Dylan’s tune “Blowin’ in the Wind” was the defining track of the Baby Boomer generation, it was because it used rhetorical questions that could encapsulate a cultural revolution instead of just moaning and griping. Victimhood, fatalism and “poor me” apparently are vastly appealing to what Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis calls the “listless vessels,” but none of that helps move the country forward.
When Oliver Anthony repeatedly attempts to link himself to his audience in his lyrics, he is being disingenuous with them. He may sing of the waning value of a dollar with yet another fecal reference but unlike the majority of his followers he has been able to plunk down a cool hundred grand for a 90-acre piece of undeveloped land where he lives in a trailer with three dogs. Somehow his “damn country” just doesn’t really seem that bad any more. And his line, “They don’t think that you know, but I know you do” — a real crowd pleaser — seems to praise the dull-eyed conspiracy lovers of everything from Bigfoot to Pizzagate.
Having been given an inappropriately large soap box, the musician demurely claims he’s “no Dr. Phil” before vacillating between pontificating prophet and seer to “aw shucks” scripture-reading convert. The rabbit hole on the Internet that leads to more sights and sounds of Oliver Anthony includes a bizarre TikTok compilation of Donald Trump dancing to “Rich Men North of Richmond” and commentators advising the ex-president to use the song as his campaign ditty.
The irony, of course, is profound. At least the Rolling Stones and Aerosmith could stop threatening to sue Trump for his use of their songs without permission.
One can only wish Christopher Anthony Lunsford well. The path he has chosen is fraught with minefields. His Appalachian heritage includes those Drano-drinking, venomous snake handling fanatics who took the Gospel of Mark 16:18 with a bit too much faith in the printed word. Hopefully he can avoid such pitfalls. And he might do well to listen to Lonesome Bert (Hodge) and the Skinny Lizards, fellow musicians from St. Augustine, Fla., who wrote “Got Some Money” about the perils of winning the lottery. As they sang, “It’s not supposed to happen this way.”
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and observer of the human condition from Duncan.
