Last week Representative Gail Griffin dropped an op-ed suggesting local control of groundwater was a bad idea. Unfortunately, most of what she states in the op-ed is simply inaccurate.
The real reason Rep. Griffin hasn’t allowed even one public hearing on the multiple water bills that have been introduced by rural Arizona elected officials is that she cannot defend her policy positions during public debate and discussion. It’s easier to never let the bills see the light of day in committee.
For more than four years now I have been a part of the growing statewide coalition of rural Arizona advocates who are tired of inaction and the placating of special interests while they slowly (or in some cases quite rapidly) watch their water supplies diminish.
Most recently, we offered legislation on Local Groundwater Stewardship Areas (LGSAs) where we took input from industry, farmers, elected officials, residents, and water experts to arrive at a comprehensive, balanced and reliable approach to provide protections for everyday Arizonans.
This painstaking work to find balance has me feeling incredibly disappointed to see Rep. Griffin resort to false statements and scare tactics in an attempt to diminish efforts to protect Arizona’s rural residents from the exploitation of their finite and non-renewable rural groundwater resources.
What is clear in Ms. Griffin’s op-ed is that she has either not carefully read the legislation she claims to oppose, or even worse she is intentionally comingling multiple issues into one to confuse Arizona residents. Had she scheduled a hearing to discuss the legislation many of her fears and false assumptions could have been quickly corrected.
Ms. Griffin spent this entire past legislative session looking for a solution to homeowners from Rio Verde not having access to water. Meanwhile, in rural communities all over this state individual’s wells are running dry as their groundwater table lowers due to excessive and unsustainable water pumping. She’ll work to resolve an issue for wealthy individuals north of Scottsdale while ignoring the cries of us regular folks from rural Arizona, including within her own district in Cochise County.
As other states and foreign countries have already moved to regulate their groundwater resources, corporations from those areas (California, Saudi Arabia, UAE and elsewhere) move to unregulated environments like rural Arizona to exploit our precious unregulated rural groundwater resources and put our rural residents at risk of future public health crises.
It’s hard to focus on just one or two misstatements in Ms. Griffin’s opinion piece. Here are just a few facts that she stated to the contrary: There is no taxing authority for water; the governor does not elect a local council; the governor does not control the funds allocated to rural communities; groundwater protections are not permanent or irreversible as they must be reviewed every 10 years and are based on aquifer health, and individual properties cannot be singled out.
Additionally, Ms. Griffin erroneously says that rural groundwater protections will lead to water markets and speculation to the highest bidder. Not only is false, but, coincidentally, Rep. Griffin has actually opposed legislation put forward by our Colorado River communities that would directly stop speculative water markets created by East Coast hedge funds seeking to exploit our Colorado River communities’ finite water resources and transfer them to central Arizona communities like Queen Creek at our Colorado River communities’ expense.
More than 80 percent of Arizona residents, including our farmers and ranchers, have been living with groundwater protections in one of our five active management areas. We’re simply saying that rural Arizonans cannot continue to be ignored in our preservation of earth’s greatest resource.
No, Rep. Griffin is not rural Arizona’s ally on the subject of water. We need state legislators with courage who are going to actually stand up for rural Arizonans and our need to protect our finite rural groundwater resources — not advocate for monied special interests like Griffin continues to do.
Travis Lingenfelter is chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
