Travis Lingenfelter

Travis Lingenfelter

Last week Representative Gail Griffin dropped an op-ed suggesting local control of groundwater was a bad idea. Unfortunately, most of what she states in the op-ed is simply inaccurate.

The real reason Rep. Griffin hasn’t allowed even one public hearing on the multiple water bills that have been introduced by rural Arizona elected officials is that she cannot defend her policy positions during public debate and discussion. It’s easier to never let the bills see the light of day in committee.

Tags

Load comments