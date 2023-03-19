My father is spinning in his grave. He was a communications officer in the Navy Reserve aboard the destroyer USS Murphy, DD-603 during World War II. He saw action at Omaha Beach on D Day, throughout the Mediterranean and later the western Pacific, as well as providing transport for King Ibn Saud, supreme ruler of Saudi Arabia, to his meeting with President Franklin D. Roosevelt at Great Bitter Lake, Egypt.
Back in his day there were ticker tape parades and crowds of well-wishers to welcome home returning veterans. I followed suit in 1967 and joined the same branch of the military for a six-year commitment. As a Vietnam Era veteran, I saw no yellow ribbons around any old oak trees, no welcome-back fanfare, but I did have people spit at my feet and call me a baby killer when passing through New York City in uniform. And I hadn’t even gone to Asia.
While the 7.3 percent of all living adult Americans today were serving their country in the armed forces the rest of the populace had a decided advantage in jump-starting their careers and families. Before 1973, the draft board held the sword of Damocles over young men and there was (still is obviously) a heavy price to be paid for the freedom we all enjoy. 58,000+ dead in Vietnam alone, not to mention the lost limbs, physical and mental scars, PTSD, suicides and broken homes that have all been part of the veterans’ experience.
Any acknowledgement of appreciation for those sacrifices has always been appreciated, such as the 10 percent veterans discount at Home Depot stores. But that changed recently at the Thatcher branch. It gave in to the management policy that all vets must now have “smart” phones to continue to be eligible. I jumped through their online hoops and got enrolled with a virtual ID that proved my service time and a QR (quick response) code.
But it does me no good because I don’t have such a device. A lot of other older vets don’t have them either, or aren’t tech savvy enough to get signed up. Our service is currently worthless despite all the self-congratulatory veteran-loving rhetoric on the Home Depot website. I have to wonder if management knows how to spell “discrimination”. Neither the clerks at the Thatcher branch nor the customer service virtual assistant on their website were of any help in this matter. Their basic message was “tough luck,” a one-finger salute that all veterans know about.
This was just in time for my 75th birthday, a little gift I hadn’t been expecting. I hope the approximately 167,000 WW II vets still alive who had shared some of my father’s story are all armed with smart phones when shopping at Home Depot, but I would imagine most are not. Not that I would call for veterans to boycott the chain, including the Thatcher site, but after 20 years of shopping there, I’m moving on. The business axiom that states “the customer is always right” doesn’t apply here.
Dexter K. Oliver served as a signalman aboard the air craft carriers USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, CV-42 and USS John F. Kennedy, CV-67, the destroyer USS Gearing, DD-710 , the destroyer escort USS J.D. Blackwood, DE-219, and the guided missile ship USS Norton Sound, AVM-1.