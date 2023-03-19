Thank you for your service? Not so fast.

Thank you for your service? Not so fast.

 PHOTO DEXTER K. OLIVER

My father is spinning in his grave. He was a communications officer in the Navy Reserve aboard the destroyer USS Murphy, DD-603 during World War II. He saw action at Omaha Beach on D Day, throughout the Mediterranean and later the western Pacific, as well as providing transport for King Ibn Saud, supreme ruler of Saudi Arabia, to his meeting with President Franklin D. Roosevelt at Great Bitter Lake, Egypt.

Back in his day there were ticker tape parades and crowds of well-wishers to welcome home returning veterans. I followed suit in 1967 and joined the same branch of the military for a six-year commitment. As a Vietnam Era veteran, I saw no yellow ribbons around any old oak trees, no welcome-back fanfare, but I did have people spit at my feet and call me a baby killer when passing through New York City in uniform. And I hadn’t even gone to Asia.

Tags

Load comments