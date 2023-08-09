Foster Care Review Board

As we are now in the thick of the summer season, it is the perfect time to consider the power of volunteering and the positive impact it can have on individuals and communities alike. With longer days, warmer weather, and a sense of rejuvenation in the air, summer presents as an ideal opportunity for individuals to make a difference, to also bring hope, support and change to those in need.

Volunteering is not merely an act of altruism; it is a catalyst for positive change and personal growth. The essence of volunteering lies in the ability to unite individuals from various backgrounds, skill sets, and perspectives, all working towards a common goal of advocating for Arizona’s children in foster care.

Tags

Load comments