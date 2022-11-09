voting center.JPG

The view outside Graham County's voting center at Eastern Arizona College on Tuesday morning in Thatcher.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

The outcomes of four of the 10 state ballot measures on Tuesday’s general election ballot were still undecided based on unofficial state voting tallies Wednesday afternoon.

Although the statewide outcomes of Propositions 132, 308, 309 and 310 were still too close to call, the preferences of Graham and Greenlee county voters typically were more clear.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments