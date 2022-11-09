The outcomes of four of the 10 state ballot measures on Tuesday’s general election ballot were still undecided based on unofficial state voting tallies Wednesday afternoon.
Although the statewide outcomes of Propositions 132, 308, 309 and 310 were still too close to call, the preferences of Graham and Greenlee county voters typically were more clear.
Proposition 309
Graham County voters really loved the idea of the voter identification requirements proposed in Prop 309. The unofficial tally from the county’s Election Department showed 62.33 percent of them in favor of a law that would require voters to write their birthdate, legal ID number and signature on a concealed early ballot affidavit or to present a photo ID in order to vote in person. The law would also require the state Department of Transportation to issue a free legal ID card to persons who request one for voting purposes.
Greenlee voters, to a lesser degree, also were behind Prop 309. They supported the ballot measure to the tune of 53.41 percent vs. 46.59 percent in the most recent tabulations.
Statewide, however, the measure was tilting toward failure, with 49.50 percent in favor vs. 50.50 percent opposed.
Proposition 308
Graham and Greenlee voters were also clear on granting students of any immigration status eligibility for financial aid and in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges if they attended high school (public, private or home-school equivalent) in Arizona for at least two years. While the overall outcome of Proposition 308 was still a toss-up Wednesday (50.60 percent yes versus 49.40 percent no), 62.87 percent (5,858) of Graham County voters rejected it, and 53.51 percent (1,122) of Greenlee voters did the same.
Proposition 310
Greenlee County voters essentially has matched statewide trends on a ballot measure that would establish a fire district safety fund that would be generated through an increase of one-tenth of 1 percent to the state’s sales and use tax from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2042.
No votes statewide outnumbered yes votes by a margin of 878,434 (51.88 percent) to 814,843 votes (48.12 percent) as of Wednesday. The percentage were nearly identical to Greenlee’s: 51.96 percent in favor versus 48.04 percent against.
In Graham County, voters rejected the proposal decisively: 59.43 percent against versus 40.57 percent in favor.
Proposition 132
A proposed constitutional amendment requiring 60 percent approval by voters for any ballot initiative or referendum that would create a new tax looked like it was coming down to the wire. Statewide vote tallies for Proposition 132 were 868,802 in favor (51.08 percent) versus 832,166 against (48.98 percent). The margin in Greenlee was even narrower: 49.57 percent versus 50.43 percent. Voters in conservative Graham County, predictably, were more clearly in favor: 56.09 percent versus 43.91 percent.
The scorecard for the remaining six state ballot measures is as follows:
Proposition 128 — Failed
Voters soundly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the state Legislature to amend, divert funds from or supersede any voter-approved initiative or referendum if any part of that law is deemed unconstitutional by the state of federal Supreme Court. Statewide, 63.55 percent of voters had given the measure a thumbs down, while 63.13 percent of voters in Graham and 69.05 percent of voters in Greenlee had done the same.
Proposition 129 — Passed
State voters indicated they prefer clear and simple language in their ballot measures. Proposition 129 creates a constitutional amendment that would confine an initiative to a single subject that would also be expressed in its title. The measure had received 931,719 votes in favor (55.07 percent) as of press time versus 760,105 (44.93 percent) against. Yes votes in Graham County had come in at a 58.61 percent rate, while Greenlee voters were more evenly split on the matter, with 52.25 percent voting in favor.
Proposition 130 — Passed
The state Constitution will be streamlined with regard rules defining eligible property tax exemptions. Prop 130 will consolidate the number of constitutional sections addressing those exemptions from four to one. It will also clean up the current language and make a substantial change to the Constitution, of allowing all Arizona resident widows, widowers, disabled persons and disabled veterans eligible to qualify for the exemption program. The proposed language also makes it clear as to what property will be exempt from taxation, and to what degree, as set by law.
State voters overwhelmingly supported the proposal, with 63.44 percent for and 36.56 percent against. Support was also strong in Graham and Greenlee counties, at 58.53 percent and 54.87 percent, respectively.
Proposition 131 — Passed
Graham and Greenlee county voters ran counter to the state majority on the subject of creating a new state executive position in Arizona. Under Prop 131, the state Constitution will be amended to add a lieutenant governor to the executive branch. The lieutenant governor would be elected on the same ticket as the governor and would be next in line of succession if the governor was unable to complete his or her term. Presently, the secretary of state would succeed the governor in such instances.
While the measure found favor statewide (55.20 percent yes versus 44.80 percent no), Graham and Greenlee counties were not convinced, with 50.59 percent of voters opposing it in the former and 58.09 percent rejecting it in the latter.
Proposition 209 — Passed
It was no contest across the state whether voters wanted to curtail medical debt collection practices. Proposition 209 would limit interest rates on medical debt to 3 percent annually, increase the amount of certain assets exempt from debt collection, adjust exemptions for inflation every year beginning in 2024 and permit courts to reduce the amount of disposable earnings garnished in cases of extreme economic hardship.
Only 28.08 percent of voters statewide didn’t like this idea, and that number was even smaller in Greenlee County, 23.32 percent. The measure was only slightly less popular in Graham County, with 32.15 percent voting against it.
Proposition 211 — Passed
Voters were pretty keen on more transparency in campaign financing. Prop 211 will require individuals and entities who spend more than $50,000 on statewide campaigns or $25,000 on other campaigns (excluding personal monies and business income) to disclose original donors of contributions exceeding $5,000.
Statewide, 72.40 percent of voters were backing the proposal, including 66.8 percent from Graham County and 74.37 percent from Greenlee County.