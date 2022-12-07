It is “a date that will live in infamy.” So said U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Is it ever!
It is a day, an annual observation for Americans to observe and honor not only the thousands who died or were injured at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It is a date to feel and express gratitude for the many thousands who served, fought and died in the Pacific Theater of World War II.
It is said by many historians World War II is for Americans the only justifiable war of the 20th century. America was fighting for its freedom against Germany’s murderous Nazi war machine in Europe and the bloody Japanese Imperial military in the Pacific. Both had designs on world domination. And America was one of its chief targets.
Yes, it took the tragedy at Pearl Harbor to quell the naysayers who, after America’s involvement in World War I, wanted nothing to do with war. They had the attitude the United States had no business involving itself in the problems of other countries.
That came to an end when Pearl Harbor was attacked and the United States was forced to respond to the rising evil abroad.
Ah, you may say, that is ancient history. So what? That was three quarters of a century ago. All but a few WW II veterans are dead, so what’s the big deal?
What Americans did in 1941-45 remains a very big deal. Not only on the battle front but also at home. Women, along with men, went to the forefront to help build the necessary weapons of war. Folks at home dealt with rationing: gasoline, rubber for tires, food and clothing.
Americans sacrificed and came together for the cause of freedom.
Some of us grew up in the wake of the war’s end. Veterans were held in the highest regard, particularly those who returned home bearing the scars of battle. It was disturbing but humbling to see someone with only one arm or limping heavily with an artificial arm or leg.
One cannot even imagine what American troops, U.S. Marines in particular, went through in the heat and hell of jungles in the Pacific Theater of War. Let us not forget the hell and sacrifice of our Army, Air Corps and Navy dealt with. Without our Navy, victory would never have been possible. Unlike in Europe, the Pacific Theater involved island hopping and traveling great distances between battles.
Those who are not familiar with the Bataan Death March should learn about it. Thousands of Americans who became prisoners of the Empire of Japan suffered greatly in the march that occurred after the enemy conquered the Philippines. Those Americans who could no longer walk, including those already suffering wounds, were simply executed on the spot.
The code of the Imperial Army was to show no mercy whatsoever. Being captured meant for Americans, starvation, brutality and the very strong possibility of death.
Do not let Pearl Harbor pass as just another day. American businesses will not be offering sales on anything as they do for holidays. Folks will not have a day off from work.
So at least learn what Pearl Harbor was all about and thank God that we remain a nation of freedom. Let us be thankful that for Americans who served in our military during and in the wake of Pearl Harbor that “All gave some and some gave all.”
Walt Mares is the former editor of the Copper Era newspaper. He lives in Clifton.