National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

It is “a date that will live in infamy.” So said U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Is it ever!

It is a day, an annual observation for Americans to observe and honor not only the thousands who died or were injured at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It is a date to feel and express gratitude for the many thousands who served, fought and died in the Pacific Theater of World War II.

Tags

Load comments