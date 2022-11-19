Arizona hunters who were unsuccessful in the recent 2023 spring draw still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for javelina, the Arizona Game and Fish Department announced Friday.
The agency has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags on its website at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. A total of 758 leftover hunt permit-tags are available for the following hunts:
394 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina
217 archery-only javelina
83 general javelina
51 youth-only general javelina
13 raptor capture
AZGFD said total of 17 hunt permit-tags for javelina remain for properly licensed military and Fort Huachuca personnel holding a valid Fort Huachuca post hunting permit. Hunt numbers, season dates and/or special regulations must be obtained from Fort Huachuca (Unit 35B).
Hunters can apply on a first-come, first-served basis one of two ways:
1. Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, fill out a paper application and bring it to any department office statewide, at which time a hunt permit-tag will be issued.
2. Fill out a paper application and mail it to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.
For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, refer to the “2023 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet, or call (602) 942-3000.