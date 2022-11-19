Adorable javelina boar standing on a rock

Arizona Game and Fish Department says there are about 700 javelina permits still available for 2023 spring hunts.

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

Arizona hunters who were unsuccessful in the recent 2023 spring draw still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for javelina, the Arizona Game and Fish Department announced Friday.

The agency has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags on its website at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. A total of 758 leftover hunt permit-tags are available for the following hunts:

