Planning for success with bare-root plants

Note the color change between the root and the trunk. Plant the tree no deeper than this mark.

With a little planning, bare-root plants can be the most bang for the buck and best way to plant new trees and shrubs.

To begin with, there is a season and a reason. Many bare-root nurseries take orders in the fall for spring delivery of dormant plants. To be sure you get the plants you want, be sure to order early as possible, before the popular varieties are sold out. A good nursery will give you an estimated delivery date and in some cases, a choice of dates, so that dormant plants may be planted as weather warms and plants come out of dormancy properly.

Planning for success with bare-root plants

The planting hole should be twice as wide as the root spread and deep enough so the roots do not bend.

Tags

Load comments