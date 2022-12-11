Planning for success with bare-root plants

With a little planning, bare-root plants can be the most bang for the buck and best way to plant new trees and shrubs.
To begin with, there is a season and a reason. Many bare-root nurseries take orders in the fall for spring delivery of dormant plants. To be sure you get the plants you want, be sure to order early as possible, before the popular varieties are sold out. A good nursery will give you an estimated delivery date and in some cases, a choice of dates, so that dormant plants may be planted as weather warms and plants come out of dormancy properly.
Nursery selection is of equal importance to the selection of plant materials. Before ordering, always investigate the nurseries' shipping preparations. Plants should have roots packed in a moist medium such as shredded paper, then the entire plant wrapped in plastic and finally packaged in a waxed cardboard box. This will keep the plants moist and in good condition. Beware of nurseries that skimp on the packaging as poor packing allows plants to dry out and, quite possibly, fail to grow.
Upon receiving your bare root order, open the box and inspect plants. Often times plants will break dormancy during transit, buds may begin to swell or even show signs of green, this is OK as long as weather outside is not so cold as to damage new growth. Next step is to re-moisten the shredded paper and the roots, wrap loosely in the plastic, then place back in the opened box. I like to put the box in some sort of intermediate temperature, such as a mud room or covered porch for a couple days, to transition plants from the delivery truck temperatures to the outdoor temperatures.
If you or the weather aren’t ready to plant yet, plants can be temporarily stored in the above manner, as long as you maintain moisture and keep them cool. Another method is “heeling in”. To do this you simply cover the roots with moist soil in a trench or a container with drainage holes.
When planting day comes, you will want to inspect the roots and branches for any that are broken or frayed. These can be trimmed off with a clean, sharp tool. You will then place the roots in a bucket of water, to be fully hydrated, for a few hours. At this point, many people add some vitamin B-1 or Super Thrive to the water.
When you dig the planting hole (home), be sure the soil is moist and to dig it wide enough for all the roots to be spread out. At this point, I like to mix a shovel full of Milorganite, or similar product, to the soil that will be going back in the hole. Next, place the plant in the hole, with the open section of the graft union facing north, this will help it to heal over better. Begin to add soil, being sure to maintain the soil line of the plant, indicated by a lighter color below soil and a darker color above, at the finished grade of the planting site. Settle the soil with water, allow to drain and make any further adjustments to soil level. You have successfully planted a bare root.
