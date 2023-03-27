Rose nursery propagation

Propagating your own plants can be fun, and it’s usually easier than you might think.

Propagation is the process of creating new plants from other plants or plant parts. Propagating your own plants can be fun, and it’s usually easier than you might think. There are many methods of propagation and most are simple as doing the right thing at the right time.

Whichever method of propagation you choose, there are a few basic rules. For starts, collect material from healthy plants. Plants in a vigorous state of growth are best. Keep collected plant material cool, moist and out of direct sunlight. Use the right tools and be sure they are clean and sharp.

Soil temperature

A soil thermometer can be a major labor-saving device when trying to start seeds.
Greenlee County Extension Specialist Bill Cook demonstrates how to graft a Golden Delicious apple cutting to a new root stock.

