Propagation is the process of creating new plants from other plants or plant parts. Propagating your own plants can be fun, and it’s usually easier than you might think. There are many methods of propagation and most are simple as doing the right thing at the right time.
Whichever method of propagation you choose, there are a few basic rules. For starts, collect material from healthy plants. Plants in a vigorous state of growth are best. Keep collected plant material cool, moist and out of direct sunlight. Use the right tools and be sure they are clean and sharp.
Seed starting is the most common propagation method used by the backyard gardeners, though it may sometimes appear the seeds aren’t cooperating. The most commonly overlooked aspect of seed starting is germination temperatures, if you look at a vegetable seed germination temperature chart, you will see that spinach germinates at 45 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit, with 70 degrees being optimum, and okra at 70 to 95 degrees, with 95 degrees being optimum. A soil thermometer has been the best labor-saving device in my garden by far! Some seeds require a bit more effort in the way of scarification or stratification. Scarification is the process of breaking the thick, waxy seed coat of things like Mesquite, bird of Paradise or Mimosa, usually by abrasion. Stratification is the process of creating winter-like conditions for things like fruit seeds or pits, usually by refrigerating for a certain time before planting.
Another easy propagation method is division, which works well with plants that grow in ever expanding clumps. Things like Iris, Shasta Daisy and Oregano, can be dug up, broken into smaller clumps and replanted. Not only will you have more plants, but the plants will benefit from the “thinning.”
Many plants, such as grapes, pomegranates, figs and most roses, start easily from cuttings. Some plants will start better at a certain time of year. Some start better from “softwood” cuttings, while others start best from “hardwood” cuttings. Either way, with a little research and a few basic supplies, you can easily reproduce your favorite plants.
Grafting and budding are considered a mystery by many. It’s actually pretty easy as long as you collect and process materials at the proper time. You can graft or bud your favorite fruit to a root stock that is up to the challenges of rugged soil. Bridge grafting is also a handy way to save a tree that has been girdled by rodents.
Methods are plentiful, but as long as you stick to the basic principles, you will meet with a fair degree of success right from the start.
For information on upcoming classes on this or any other horticultural subject as well as the Master Gardener program, you can contact the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Greenlee County office in Duncan at (928) 359-2261 or email Bill Cook at wrc@email.arizona.edu.