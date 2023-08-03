Polling of Arizona voters say they favor public efforts to pull unhoused residents from their public thoroughfares but indicated they're seeking root-cause solutions and more accountability in spending their tax dollars.

Polling firm Seminal Strategies conducted the survey on behalf of the Cicero Institute from June 28 to July 3. The non-profit advocates for more temporary housing programs and accountability for spending on programs that do so, stressing that long-term housing of those formerly on the street is ineffective and leads to cronyism.

