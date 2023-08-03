Prescription drugs

Shortages of specific drugs is an ongoing problem, but government and private groups said the numbers are rising, with a total of 309 drugs on the list as of June 30, the highest number in a decade. Among those on the list are drugs used in chemotherapy and for treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

 FILE PHOTO DRAKE PRESTO/CRONKITE NEWS

WASHINGTON – The number of drugs in short supply in the U.S. is now the highest in a decade, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, with one official calling the shortage of chemotherapy drugs particularly concerning.

“It’s detrimental to the outcome of patients not to be able to provide them the first-line treatment for cancer,” said Michael Ganio, ASHP senior director of pharmacy practice and quality. “There are multiple drugs in a chemotherapy regimen … so with one drug (unavailable), that regimen is not available.”

