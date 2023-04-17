Liz Harris

Former state Rep. Liz Harris on the House floor on April 11, following the release of the Ethics Committee report saying she violated a House rule.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

Following the expulsion of Republican Rep. Liz Harris from the state House, it’s now up to a mix of local and county officials to decide who will ultimately be her replacement.

Republican precinct committeemen in Legislature District 13 will choose three names to give to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, who will have the final say in picking one of the three to fill Harris’s now vacant seat.

