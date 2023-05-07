Protecting your pet during a natural disaster
COURTESY PHOTO

National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day is May 8 and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025, urges pet owners to develop their own disaster preparedness plan.

“When it comes to natural disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes, or earthquakes, it's important for people to have a plan in place to keep themselves and their pets safe,” said Sharon Hawa, senior manager of emergency services at Best Friends Animal Society. “We encourage everyone to put together an emergency go-bag full of essential items for you and your pets to have ready to grab at a moment’s notice should you all need to evacuate. Also, designate friends, neighbors or family members to quickly retrieve your animals if you are unable to, as well as to be emergency caregivers for your pet(s) should you become displaced.”

