Pima will celebrate the opening of its new Town Hall complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 9.
The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. The first 150 in attendance will be provided with refreshments, courtesy of the town of Pima. Additionally, there will be a raffle for Pima hats and hoodies.
Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the new complex, located at 110 W. Center St. These tours will be led be led by Town Manager Vernon Batty and members of the Town Council.
The Town Hall Complex was formerly the Justice of the Peace building for Graham County. The building became available after Graham County moved its operations to Safford. Batty said at least four town employees will have offices there, and it will be the new location for Town Council meetings.
“We’re very excited to move into this new building. The old building served us well but now we’re going to have more room to do the things we need to do,” Batty said.
The former Town Hall may be used as offices for the Pima Police Department, but so far there are no firm plans for the building’s future. Previously the building housed the Valley National Bank.
Following the Ribbon Cutting ceremony, attendees are invited to stay for the regularly scheduled Town Council meeting. The meeting will be called to order at 7 p.m.