Pima Town Council chambers

Pima Town Council meetings will now be held in the new Town Hall complex.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Pima will celebrate the opening of its new Town Hall complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 9.

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. The first 150 in attendance will be provided with refreshments, courtesy of the town of Pima. Additionally, there will be a raffle for Pima hats and hoodies.

Load comments