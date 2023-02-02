Mexican gray wolves

A new program that would compensate Arizona ranchers for removing livestock carcasses is intended to reduce herd depredation by Mexican wolves.

 COURTESY PHOTO

PHOENIX — The Arizona Livestock Loss Board (ALLB) is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate Arizona ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they are not accessible to Mexican wolves.

The board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to wolves.

