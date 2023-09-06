Registration is open for a reception and awards ceremony honoring Gila Valley's non-profit organizations, volunteers and philanthropists.
The Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley will hold its annual Graham Greenlee Grant Celebration at 4 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher.
The public is invited to the event, which will recognize nine local non-profits that were awarded a total of $44,200 in Arizona Community Foundation grants during the most recent grant cycle. The grants will support projects in social services, health care, environment, animal welface and more.
In addition to the grant awards, the foundation will present awards to the Graham County Non-profit Organization of the Year, Greenlee County Non-profit Organization of the Year, Ed and Angie Sawyer Volunteer of the Year (Graham County) and Greenlee County Volunteer of the Year.
Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. Since inception, ACF has awarded more than $1.2 billion in grants, scholarships, and loans to non-profit organizations, schools, students and government agencies.
The Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley was founded in 1997 as permanent philanthropic endowments specifically for the benefit of southeast Arizona. The funds are guided by a local board of advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.
