Registration open for Arizona Genealogy Day Zoom event

Mar 30, 2023

Local genealogy buffs may want to sign up for the third annual Arizona Genealogy Day on April 22.

This free Zoom event is presented by the Arizona Genealogical Advisory Board and the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records.

Presentations will start at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m., excluding breaks. Space is limited to a live audience of 1,000 (514 remained as of press time). Register at http://go.azsos.gov/azgenday23

The presentations also will be recorded, and the recordings made available to registrants for a specified amount of time. More information and links will be shared a couple of days after the event.