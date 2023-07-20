The Graham County Chamber of Commerce is asking residents, businesses and community organizations in Graham County to participate in the Arizona Commerce Authority's (ACA) Digital Equity Survey.
The survey is being conducted in conjunction with the Digital Equity Institute to gather crucial insights on how people utilize and engage with technology and the internet in the community.
The information collected will be used in developing the Arizona Digital Equity Plan. ACA said on its website the initiative will promote digital equity and inclusion and ensure that all people and communities have the skills, technology and capacity needed to reap the full benefits of the digital economy.
"The responses to this survey will shed light on our digital practices, needs and expectations," Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vance Bryce said in a release. "With these insights, the State of Arizona will be able to allocate broadband funds in a more informed way. Your survey response will make sure Graham County has voices in this conversation."
The confidential survey covers a broad spectrum of technology-related topics — from daily internet usage to technological aspirations. Estimated completion time is 15 minutes. Upon completion, participants may choose to leave their contact information for a follow-up interview, but this is completely optional and will not be linked to the survey responses.
"We believe that every voice matters," Bryce said. "Your perspective is essential in shaping the future of our digital community. Whether you're a parent helping children navigate online learning, a business owner looking to leverage technology, or an individual who relies on the internet for daily activities, your experience is invaluable."
The survey results will guide the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Digital Equity Institute in identifying gaps, needs, and potential areas of growth within our technological sphere.