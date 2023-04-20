Fawn

A seemingly abandoned fawn is seldom very far away from its mother, AZGFD says.

 COURTESY PHOTO

As warmer spring weather approaches, the Arizona Game and Fish Department once again is advising the public to leave baby wildlife alone.

While it might be difficult to resist the urge to help seemingly abandoned animals, including newly hatched birds and baby rabbits, a parent is likely nearby and will return once humans have left the area, the department said in a release.

Tags

Load comments