A 40-year-old Safford man is dead following an apparent confrontation in the home of an older man who was under a protective order against him.
Graham County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Derek Farar was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center Wednesday afternoon.
The Sheriff's Office said in a release that Graham County Communications received a call regarding a "domestic situation" in the 400 block of W. Rustler Road, on the outskirts of Safford. The caller reportedly stated a man had been shot.
"Members from the Safford Police Department and Graham County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a male with gunshot wounds and another male with serious and bleeding injuries to the facial area," the release said.
Stan French, 74, initially was transported to MGRMC, but was later flown to later flown to Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson due to the nature of his injuries. The Sheriff's Office said French’s medical condition is unknown at this time.
Although its investigation is still in its early stages, the Sheriff’s Office did reveal that Farar had an active Order of Protection in place restricting him from contact with French when Wednesday's incident occurred.
"At this point in the investigation, it appears Derek Farar forced his way into Stan French’s residence and assaulted him," the release said. "During the incident, Stan French was able to retrieve a handgun and shot Derek Farar."
County jail records indicate a man named Derek Farar was booked into Graham County Detention Center on Feb. 1 for "for fraudulent schemes and artifices, criminal trespass in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment, threatening or intimidating" and again on March 28 on an open warrant. Undersheriff Jeff McCormies confirmed on Thursday, man who died in the shooting was the same Derek Farar.
McCormies did not address whether either of those bookings appears to be connected to this most recent case.
The release said the Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Safford and Thatcher police departments, executed a search warrant on Wednesday to further the investigation and process the scene.
There did not appear to be any law enforcement still working the scene as of late Thursday morning.
The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office was scheduled to perform an autopsy on Farar on Thursday.