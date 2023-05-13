spd logo

Safford Police have announced a 19-year-old Safford resident suspected of armed robbery has been arrested after what was described as a "lengthy" vehicle pursuit.

According to a press release issued by the department, police responded to the Dollar General Store at 1640 W. Thatcher Blvd. about 8:13 p.m. in reference to a reported armed robbery. The release said that officers were advised prior to their arrival that the suspect had fled eastbound on U.S. Highway 70 in a gold Chevy pickup truck.

