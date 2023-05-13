Safford Police have announced a 19-year-old Safford resident suspected of armed robbery has been arrested after what was described as a "lengthy" vehicle pursuit.
According to a press release issued by the department, police responded to the Dollar General Store at 1640 W. Thatcher Blvd. about 8:13 p.m. in reference to a reported armed robbery. The release said that officers were advised prior to their arrival that the suspect had fled eastbound on U.S. Highway 70 in a gold Chevy pickup truck.
Witnesses at the scene reportedly gave updates on the suspect's location, allowing officers to locate the vehicle. Once they did so and attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect allegedly fled. The release said the subsequent pursuit, which eventually included units from Thatcher Police Department and Graham County Sheriff's Office, extended through Safford, Thatcher and other areas of Graham County.
Officers were finally able to deploy “stop sticks” (pursuit termination devices) and disable the suspect's vehicle, SPD said. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
There were no injuries to persons or property during this incident, the release said.
The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.