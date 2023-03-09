2023 Arizona High School Film Festival

FRONT ROCK, FROM LEFT: Omar Quintana, Eastern Arizona College Associate Professor of Media Communication Glen Cashetta, Sabrina Escobedo, Kaitlyn Begay and Mrisa Bejarano. BACK ROW, FROM LEFT: Jacob Encinas, George Tapia, Nicole Lease, Aiden Murray, Colin Pregler. Kodi Anderson, Deborah Hallford Hadassah and Samantha Quintero.

 COURTESY PHOTO EDWARD SCOTT, EASTERN ARIZONA COLLEGE

A Safford High School student was among the winners at the Arizona High School Film Festival, held Feb. 25 at Eastern Arizona College.

Deborah Hallford Hadassah earned the nod for Best Editor for her work on the student film “Without It.”

