A Safford High School student was among the winners at the Arizona High School Film Festival, held Feb. 25 at Eastern Arizona College.
Deborah Hallford Hadassah earned the nod for Best Editor for her work on the student film “Without It.”
Safford High was one of four schools, in addition to a home-schooled student from Buckeye, who participated in the inaugural event, which was held in conjunction with EAC’s STEM Festival, Lori Dugan, associate director of marketing and public relations for the college, reported.
EAC’s Fine Arts Division organized the contest, which received 10 entries overall. The festival was open to any current Arizona high school student. The best overall film received a trophy and a scholarship to EAC.
“This is an event for high school students to showcase their work outside their own schools and to have their films shown on the big screen,” said Glen Cashetta, EAC’s media communications instructor and coordinator of the film festival, in a release. “It was a huge success and I can only see this event becoming bigger and better every year.”
Films entered 2023 Arizona High School Film Festival must have been made in the calendar year 2022 or 2023. They did not have to be made in conjunction with a class or teacher.
Film had to be less the 10 minutes in length. They could belong to any genre, but could not contain any adult content, such as nudity, profanity, violence or illegal drug use.
There were no limits on how many people could work on the film. Those involved in production and post-production must be high school students. Actors could be of any age, but only high school students were eligible for awards.
Awards were determined by a panel of judges selected by Eastern Arizona College.
Best Picture at this year’s festival went to Willcox High School students Jacob Hunter Encinas and George Tecumseh Tapia for their film entitled “The Wasted.” The pair also won the Best Screenwriting award.
Best Director was shared by Buena High School students Nicole Lease and Colin Pregler for their work on the film “Eternal Slumber.” Lease and Pregler also got the nod for Best Cinematographer for the same film.
Best Actor honors went to Encinas for his starring role in “The Wasted.” Lease earned the Best Actress award for her work in a film called “Without You.”
