San Carlos dental clinic earns national recognition

PERIDOT — The San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation’s Dental Clinic announced it recently received the Outstanding Service Award from the National Indian Health Board at the Heroes in Health Awards Gala in Anchorage, Alaska.
SCAHC officials attended the award ceremony on May 4.
“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the National Indian Health Board that recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of our Dental Clinic,” said Victoria Began, chief executive officer of the San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corp.
What began as a small clinic with a few dentists and staff, the clinic is now staffed with more than 50 employees including dental specialists in pediatrics, oral surgery, endodontics and anesthesiology. The 20-chair clinic now provides services for more than 11,000 patient visits a year.
The clinic provides high quality comprehensive care, as well as emergency services. Dental services include restorations, root canals, same-day crowns, implants, variety of fixed and removable prosthodontics, and full-mouth rehabilitation under general anesthesia for children. The clinic also conducts outreach education and sealant programs in area elementary schools.
“Our dental clinic chief, Dr. Gregory Waite, said it would take time and money to hire specialists and purchase expensive equipment. With the unwavering support of our executive team and board of directors we provided the resources needed to not only accomplish our goal but exceed it,” Began said.
“I would say that the patients here are getting more than in a private office,” Waite said. “Our goal is to continue to increase the number of patients with quality, safe care for all ages. To see the direct benefit these services have on the community is certainly rewarding!”