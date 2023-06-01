San Carlos dental clinic earns national recognition

The San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corp.’s Dental Clinic provides services to some 11,000 patients annually.

 COURTESY PHOTO

PERIDOT — The San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation’s Dental Clinic announced it recently received the Outstanding Service Award from the National Indian Health Board at the Heroes in Health Awards Gala in Anchorage, Alaska.

SCAHC officials attended the award ceremony on May 4.

