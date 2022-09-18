The auctioneer for the small stock auction at the Greenlee County Fair Saturday had his work cut out for him as blue cards flashed through the packed audience. He got a little help keeping track of bidders from Ashley Menges, a University of Arizona extension agent who directs the county's 4-H program.
The Thea's Zoo ride is named after Tim Mattfeldt's daughter. Mattfeldt own Great Northern A'Fair, which despite being affected by the pandemic, supplied several of the rides for the Greenlee County Fair. "He's just like a part of the family," fair manager Lindsey Basteen said.
Adaleta Haught goofs off with a vacuum hose after finishing the final touches on her steer, Maverick, who was originally purchased in Colorado. Haught won the round-robin and showmanship in her division.
Allyssa Garcia, 14, pats the head of her grand-champion Boer goat. Both wethers were home-raised, she said. The one on the left was more square in the front and more muscled in the rear, which made him place better, she explained. Garcia also won junior championship in goat showmanship.
A cowboy holds a a hot pink tie-down rope in his teeth as he prepares for the tie down roping event, the first of multiple arena activities presented at the Greenlee County Fair Saturday by Vaquero Productions.
A little boy was called from the audience to "help" a juggler who performed at the Greenlee County Fair Saturday. The audience took shelter from the sun under one of several pop-up awnings placed around the fairgrounds to provide some respite from the 96-degree day.
PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/COPPER ERA
A cowboy snags the heels of a calf during one of the Vaquero Productions arena events held Saturday afternoon at the Greenlee County Fair in Duncan.
PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/COPPER ERA
PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/COPPER ERA
PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/COPPER ERA
Joanne Bigler cuts out one of many hundreds of biscuits she and a crew prepared and baked in Dutch ovens for fair goers Saturday.
LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/EA COURIER
LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/COPPER ERA
Three girls peruse items at a midway booth during the Greenlee County Fair in Duncan on Saturday. Here, a stand of earrings caught their eyes.
PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/COPPER ERA
A young 4-H member shows off her rooster at Saturday's small stock show at the Greenlee County Fair in Duncan.
PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/COPPER ERA
Greenlee County fair canned entrIes included new potatoes, hamburgers, pickled vegetables, apple pie fillings, freeze-dried strawberries and fruit juices.
PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/COPPER ERA
A girl lifts a spiral of fried potato, just one of many carnival treats available at the Greenlee County Fair last week.
LAURA JEAN SCHEIDER/COPPER ERA
PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/COPPER ERA
A small helper looks on near a board displaying prices for lunch offerings at one of the many food stands at the Greenlee County Fair Saturday.
PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/EA COURIER
