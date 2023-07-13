2023 EASI Summer Science Camp

EAC’s Discovery Park Campus hosted the Eastern Arizona Science Initiative's 2023 Summer Science Camp last month.

Some 50 students in grades 6 through 9 from districts throughout Eastern Arizona attended the 2023 Eastern Arizona Science Intitative's (EASI) Summer Science Camp last month at Eastern Arizona College's Discover Park Campus.

“The annual Summer Science Camps are a great opportunity for youth throughout Eastern Arizona to meet together, have fun, and participate in great STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) lessons and activities from amazing local educators," said Paul Anger, director of EAC Discovery Park and director of the EASI Summer Science Camps. "Our main goal is to strengthen interest in STEM and higher education opportunities, and hopefully inspire today’s youth to pursue local careers that involve STEM.”

