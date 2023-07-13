Some 50 students in grades 6 through 9 from districts throughout Eastern Arizona attended the 2023 Eastern Arizona Science Intitative's (EASI) Summer Science Camp last month at Eastern Arizona College's Discover Park Campus.
“The annual Summer Science Camps are a great opportunity for youth throughout Eastern Arizona to meet together, have fun, and participate in great STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) lessons and activities from amazing local educators," said Paul Anger, director of EAC Discovery Park and director of the EASI Summer Science Camps. "Our main goal is to strengthen interest in STEM and higher education opportunities, and hopefully inspire today’s youth to pursue local careers that involve STEM.”
The theme for this year’s camp was “Exploring the Pieces of our World.” It included more than a dozen activities that demonstrated the energy, forces and movement of physics in the natural world.
The students participated in a wide variety of STEM-related activities and lessons. These included the “Animal Oddities!” activity with EAC biology professor Cameron Mower, who highlighted the “super powers” of animals around us, and an activity using natural forces, cartesian divers and air rockets entitled "Adventures in Robotic Exploring!" with Thatcher Middle School teacher Chris Carrell.
Students also created an “informational quilt” after discovering and exploring unusual and amazing animals found throughout the world — that are hard to believe are real — with Tawnie Anger, from Pima Junior High School. Students also explored the benefits of technology in our daily lives with a fun — and messy — activity called “Diaper Duty!” with Heather Dillman from Fort Thomas High School. EAC anatomy and physiology professor Tammy Gillespie shared a lesson called "Forensic Fun!" on identifying the physical trails left by humans with many great examples and activities.
Gillespie also presented a lesson on the physics of human movement and action entitled “I Love to Move It, Move It!”
Ethan McBride, EAC biology professor, shared “Tower Race!” in which students used natural forces — and no hands — to cooperate with each other to design and create towering cup piles. Chris Cook, Thatcher High School biology instructor, used current technology to track down and identify an errant gum chewer through their DNA in “Who Done It? — The Beauty of DNA!”
Retired Safford Middle School science teacher Debbie Pearson shared a lesson learning about rocks and ended with painting positive messages and leaving them where others would find them.
Anger shared a lesson on “The Physics of Archery,” where students learned the principles of archery and had a competition to determine the best archer of the camp — Hope Perez won the competition with a high score of 14 out of 15, including two bullseyes. Kyler Decker and Jack Bryce both shot scores of 12 out of 15 that required a “shoot off,” with Decker taking the second place spot.
At the conclusion of the camp, students enjoyed a special presentation in EASI’s StarLab Planetarium with a lesson on astronomy and a look at what it will take to return to the moon. They also participated an exciting presentation by Nathan Cline, EAC biology professor, to learn about, see, and even touch several different types of native animals including a tarantula, turtles, a king snake, a gopher snake, and even a gila monster.
All camp participants received an “Exploring the Pieces of our World!” T-shirt, backpack, prizes and many take-home activities.