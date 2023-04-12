A local volunteer organization that has been fighting the good fight against litter and illegal dumping in Graham and Greenlee counties for more than a decade is preparing itself to continue that battle, and it wants members of the community to get involved and express what they'd like to see cleaned up next.
For more than 13 years, Southeastern Arizona Clean and Beautiful (SEACAB) has been providing community training and volunteers to develop cleanup projects for local communities and properties without competing with for-profit companies. According to the SEACAB website, cleanups are limited to properties that are either publicly owned or are owned by persons who cannot afford to pay for-profit companies to do the same job.
“Our founder, Jay Rasco, was initially determined to clean up the Gila Valley by himself in the beginning” said Graham County Supervisor Danny Smith, a SEACAB board member. "Jay would take foreign tourists out for tours of the Gila Valley to the Gila Box and beyond and they would mention how much they love the scenery but wondered why there was so much trash."
Tim Linden chaired SEACAB for nine years. “I love exploring this county in my side-by-side, and I was just tired of the illegal dumping," he explained, "so we formed a non-profit to get it done.”
SEACAB operates with the following goals:
support, advocate and educate citizens of Graham and Greenlee counties about the benefits of recycling, community cleanups, prolonging the life of the City of Safford’s landfill, community gardens, the water-savings benefits of composting and the use of ground-covers;
prevent green waste from being deposited in local landfills or in the surrounding countryside by providing alternative drop-off sites at costs that are less than those charged by local landfills;
store green waste at locations in close proximity for the purpose of producing low-cost compost and chips for local landscapers and property owners;
sponsor, host and/or participate in events and activities that promote the benefits of recycling, community cleanups, community gardens, water-savings benefits of composting and the use of ground covers.
Over the years, SEACAB has completed dozens of community cleanup events and removed hundreds of tons of trash from the local landscape. Projects have included work at Gila Box, the San Francisco River, Blue Ponds, Fry Mesa, Little Hollywood, Thunderbird Estates, and backroads and bridges all over Graham County.
Like a lot of things, the COVID pandemic slowed SEACAB'S model of bringing people together to complete projects, Smith said, but the organization has reformed with new energy and board members.
"As people are getting out this spring, we are seeing more illegal dumps, and SEACAB is getting lots of calls for help," he said. “There is a lot energy in the community to see SEACAB take off again.”
The SEACAB board will be holding an informational meeting for the public on May 4 at 4:30 p.m. in the Graham County General Services Building, 921 W. Thatcher Blvd., Safford.
The meeting will offer an opportunity to meet with Smith and the other board members — Tim Linden, Rosa Contreras, Ed Lopez, Matthew Stewart and Steve McGaughey — to learn more about SEACAB, provide input or even become an active volunteer.
"Tell us what needs to be cleaned up next," Smith said.