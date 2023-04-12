Cleanup 1

In this 2019 photo, Tim Linden, left, and Allen Matthews go through debris at SEACAB cleanup at Little Hollywood.

 FILE PHOTO

A local volunteer organization that has been fighting the good fight against litter and illegal dumping in Graham and Greenlee counties for more than a decade is preparing itself to continue that battle, and it wants members of the community to get involved and express what they'd like to see cleaned up next.

For more than 13 years, Southeastern Arizona Clean and Beautiful (SEACAB) has been providing community training and volunteers to develop cleanup projects for local communities and properties without competing with for-profit companies. According to the SEACAB website, cleanups are limited to properties that are either publicly owned or are owned by persons who cannot afford to pay for-profit companies to do the same job.

