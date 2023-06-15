The Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization (SEAGO) is seeking the donation of at least 200 flash drives to assist persons who are attempting to sign up for a program intended to give them affordable internet.

SEAGO’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Summer Signup is a technical assistance program aimed at “bridging the digital divide for individuals in our region who are not connected or struggle to afford decent internet connectivity,” according to Mark Schmitt, director of the Cochise College Small Business Development Center.

