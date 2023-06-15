The Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization (SEAGO) is seeking the donation of at least 200 flash drives to assist persons who are attempting to sign up for a program intended to give them affordable internet.
SEAGO’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Summer Signup is a technical assistance program aimed at “bridging the digital divide for individuals in our region who are not connected or struggle to afford decent internet connectivity,” according to Mark Schmitt, director of the Cochise College Small Business Development Center.
As part of this program, SEAGO is providing on-site technical assistance services at local libraries for patrons who are signing up for ACP.
ACP is a federal program designed to help households struggling to pay for internet service. This program provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.
Schmitt said the flash drives will be instrumental in storing important documents and information needed for the signup process and can serve as a useful tool for them in the future.
“We've noticed most people we've signed up during our pilot programs struggled to A) identify the proper documentation, B) didn't typically have scanners to upload the documentation, C) didn't have a laptop or computer to sign up through,” SEAGO Economic Development Program Manager Stephen Peterson explained. “We have laptops people can use and a scanner that you can plug the flash drives in directly so we can support people getting their documentation uploaded without any of their sensitive identifying information being downloaded to the laptops themselves, which reduces everyone's liability. They can then keep their flash drive with their digital assets.”
Peterson said the flash drives are simply part of a larger process that creates convenience and safety for applicants.
He said the flash drives don’t have to be particularly large.
“The size can be anywhere between 128 megabytes to maybe 1 gig,” he said. “They're going to hold documents and small photo images.”
He said any ACP program SEAGO runs in Graham and Greenlee counties would receive flash drives donated locally.
To donate, go to https://www.seagotoolkit.com/ACP and scroll down to fill out the form. State how many flash drives you can provide and share a point of contact SEAGO can coordinate with for pickup. As the technical assistance services will be hosted at local libraries, SEAGO representatives may ask that you drop them off at a location nearby when they'll be in your area.