Searing heat spotlights west’s long-term water woes

Katherine Sturdivant, outreach coordinator for the Hays County Parks Department, surveys Jacob’s Well, a popular recreational spot in the Central Texas Hill Country, after authorities suspended swimming because of dropping water levels that raised the potential of contamination. The artesian spring exemplifies the effects of drought and record heat sweeping across Texas and much of the West.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Located near the resort community of Wimberly, just 45 miles southwest of Austin, Jacob’s Well has earned a near-legendary reputation as one of the most popular swimming holes in the Central Texas Hill Country. Hundreds come to the artesian spring each summer to dip into blue-green waters that flow from an underground cavern system more than 140 feet deep.

But today, the water source that once sustained Native American tribes is facing an uncertain future, a victim of the relentless drought and extreme heat sweeping much of Texas and other states, including California, Colorado, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

