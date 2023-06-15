Self-management course offered for chronic disease Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Updated 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Canyonlands Healthcare in Safford is offering a six-week course on self-management of chronic disease.According to a flier, participants will be taught the basics of healthy eating, exercise, communication and emotional empowerment. Canyonlands said there is no out-of-pocket cost to take the class. Dates and times were not listed on the flier. Email s.esqueda@cchcaz.org for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Advertising Medicine Trade Load comments Most Popular Highway tragedy leads to quest for solutions Sons of American Legion again offering food, fun and fishing on July 4 Victory Theatre announces free summer film showings Roper Lake offers a variety of pleasing diversions Annual duck race enjoys big turnout How Phyllis Ann Bryce came to be linked with teaching excellence State school superintendent murky on specifics of hotline results Duncan High grads to reunite June 16-17 Panel concludes lawmaker breached ethics in hiding Bibles Bible college receives historic designation