The National Weather Service announced a severe weather watch for Graham County on Monday.
At 4:12 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms approaching the towns of Safford, Fort Thomas and Bylas from the northwest. These storms were moving southwest at 15 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include: Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional Airport, Pima, Bylas, Central, Fort Thomas, Point-Of-Pines, Calva, Klondyke, Swift Trail Junction, Fort Grant, Mount Graham, Bonita and Frye Mesa Dam.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
The storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.