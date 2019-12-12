Quantcast
George Henry, Santa
Sharing the holidays with special community members

SAFFORD — With support from Manor House Convention Center, Sysco Arizona, III Counties Distributing, Walmart, Valley TeleCom and Smith & Taylor Automotive, Eastern Arizona Courier shared its annual company Christmas party with adults with special needs Wednesday.

Levi Johnson, Santa Claus

Santa shakes Levi Johnson’s hand during a special community Christmas party at Manor House Convention Center on Wednesday.

Invited were those served by Graham County Rehabilitation Center, Easter Seals Blake Foundation and the area’s group homes, as well as staff and caregivers from each entity.

Guests were treated to a dinner and desert, holiday music, and a visit with Santa Claus and his elf. After chatting with the jolly old elf, each person was given a gift.

Frank Smith, Santa

Frank Smith pretends he’s not interested in chatting with Santa, but even Frank can’t hold back a smile while visiting with the jolly old elf.

