Solomon School students performed as a variety of U.S. historical figures in a Sept. 16 production called "The Home of the Brave." 

On Sept. 16, some 125 K-5 students at Solomon School entertained their families with dramatic musical production called the "The Home of the Brave."

CLOCKWISE, FROM LEFT: Zakariah Felsinger, Lane Otler, Zakariah Felsinger, Shane Walker, Xander Hendry and Shane Walker in costume at Solomon School on Sept. 16.

The production, directed by Laura House, was staged in honor of Patriots Day and Grandparent Day, both of which fall on Sept 11.

FROM LEFT: Solomon students Koltny Arnell, Isaiah Lozano, Rueben Aranda and Osean Quinn-Egelstan as former U.S. presidents.

