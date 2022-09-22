On Sept. 16, some 125 K-5 students at Solomon School entertained their families with dramatic musical production called the "The Home of the Brave."
The production, directed by Laura House, was staged in honor of Patriots Day and Grandparent Day, both of which fall on Sept 11.
The show opened with the writer of American's National Anthem, Francis Scott Key, a prisoner on the British ship during the War of 1812, experiencing the battle for Baltimore, watching twilight thru dawn to witness "that our flag was still there." The scene portrayed Key being so moved by the sight of this resilient 15-star flag that he scribbled out the famous lyrics to "The Star-Spangle Banner" as students sung the song in the background.
In the song called "Let the Words of Freedom Ring," students recited several famous quotes as they dressed as American heroes such as George Washington and the signers of the Declaration of Independence; presidents Abraham Lincoln, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Franklin Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, and others such as Martin Luther King and Todd Beamer, from Flight 93 on 9/11.
The classes also honored America's military branches by singing the anthems of the Navy, Marines, Army, Coast Guard and Air Force.
The show concluded with "It's an Honor to Serve" and "God Bless the USA," which featured students singing with Principal Travis Masten, Solomon's new administrator, a trained musician and veteran from the Gulf War in Kuwait.
After the 35-minute show, families were invited to enjoy a picnic with tables and chairs on the school's lawn as the faculty served lunch.