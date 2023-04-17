There were five speakers during public comments at the Duncan Unified School District board’s regular monthly meeting on April 10. All but one were members of the high school staff speaking in support of Dean of Students Marcy Harris.
Though no details were given at the meeting, apparently she had been receiving complaints from some parents in regards to the high school’s recent participation in a teen maze in Lordsburg sponsored by the Hidalgo County Health Department.
The first speaker was a representative of the Health Department. He apologized for the situation and promised that a more complete agenda would be made available for any future events.
All of the staff members who spoke had nothing but praise for the job Harris has been doing. Although it was indicated that several parents had been upset, none spoke at the meeting.
During his monthly report, Superintendent Eldon Merrell reported that the district made about $21,000 at a recently held auction. He thanked all those who helped. Enrollment had dropped to 378 students, the lowest this year, but still ahead of last year.
In unfinished business, the board approved the hiring of all listed classified employees for the 2023-2024 school year. They also accepted copies of drug testing of students policy, which will be on the agenda in May.
In new business, the Senior Week Activities were approved. The high school student handbook was approved with some minor changes. Michelle Cooke was added to the approved substitute list.
After Merrell complemented Joann Boyd for all of the hard work she had to do, the board approved the audit report.
The annual EAC Intergovernmental Agreement for Dual Enrollments was approved.
After board member Bruce Lunt’s expression of appreciation for her service, Scarlet Butler’s letter of resignation was approved. Contracts will be offered to Bethany Covarrubias, speech therapist; Rachel Schnebly, psychologist/counselor; Joann Boyd, business manager; Ray Huggins, maintenance supervisor; Steve Korzan, elementary principal, and Marcy Harris, high school dean of students.
Jared Pope was approved to be a volunteer driver. Several items were added to the approved additional fundraisers list as requested by auditors.
An updated Gifted Scope and Sequence for 2022-2023 was approved before the board received the first reading of a proposed open enrollment application.
Superintendent Merrell’s proposed list of enrollment capacities was approved. This gives the district the ability to refuse out-of-district enrollment applications if the district is at capacity.
After Merrell took a moment to thank all who showed up to support Harris, the meeting was adjourned at 6:37 p.m.