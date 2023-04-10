Sportsmen Club picnic set for April 29 Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Updated 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South Eastern Arizona Sportsmen Club will hold its annual club picnic near the duck ponds at the Graham County Regional Park on April 29.The day’s events will begin with family fishing at 6 a.m. Prizes will be given to youth winners for biggest fish and the runt fish.Lunch will be served, and there will be prizes for all youth in attendance.The club will also conduct its annual board elections at the event.Active members whose membership is paid before or during the picnic will be entered into a drawing for a Ruger Go Wild 6.5 Creedmoor rifle. The winner does not have to be present to win.Members can pay their dues online at seazsc.com.Those planning to attend the club picnic should RSVP to seazscnews@gmail.com.The Southeastern Arizona Sportsman's Club was established in 2003. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of wildlife, habitat and natural resources. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Ecology Botany Biology Load comments Most Popular Safford man shot dead during apparent attack on another man Hobbs rejects one state hiring bill, approves another Coyote attacks prompt warning about interacting with wildlife Hop Into Easter: 'Pop-up' vendor event aimed at creating new opportunities for small businesses 10 fun facts about cats and dogs Chrome dreams: Safford car show attracts strong turnout Hot Well Dunes: Graham County's beautiful mistake Judge rules Cochise supervisors owe legal fees in election case OPINION: Book bans lead us down a path fraught with peril MIDDLE OF SOMEWHERE Serna Cabin offers a glimpse of region's past