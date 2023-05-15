Three grants awards to the Greenlee County Library System will allow its libraries to fund three projects over the next year.
The Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, awarded Greenlee County Library a total of $32,150. The awards were part of $801,805 in grants for 59 library projects in 11 Arizona counties.
“Being awarded these grants will allow our rural libraries to provide programming and services to our patrons that our local budget cannot cover,” stated Karen Soohy, Greenlee County librarian. “We were very excited to hear that we will receive funds through the Arizona State Library and the LSTA funding again this year.”
A grant in the amount of $2,150 will purchase the FREEGAL music app for use by all Greenlee County Library patrons. This app provides free music streaming and download services to anyone with a library card. Freegal is a free music service which offers download or streaming access to millions of songs, including Sony Music’s artists.
The second grant, for $13,000, will provide Science Technology Reading Engineering Art Math (STREAM) programming from across the state of Arizona to Greenlee County. All of the programming will contain STREAM concepts that will be not only educational but also entertaining, according to Soohy. Some examples may include wild animal shows, jugglers, henna art designers, music programming, knights, art lessons, magic shows, science presentations including geology and experiments, and stunt shows.
The final grant provides $17,000 to encourage young writers and artists to write and illustrate stories and poetry. This program will have trained writing coaches available to help each step of the way. Writing clubs will be offered to elementary grades 3-7 (the Scribble Society) and grades 8-12 (the Scribe Tribe). By the end of the program, stories, artwork and poetry will be bound in hardback or softback books using book binding systems at the libraries.
A copy of each book will be given to the students to take home and a second copy will be placed in the libraries in a section called Pages for the Ages. The books will then be available for checkout to the general public. The grant will cover the cost of all the supplies and students will be using the iPads, Cricut machines and Book Binders provided by the libraries.
In 2023, the Arizona State Library received about $3.8 million under the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA), which is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The funds remaining after the $801,000 in grant awards are used to support statewide services, including family literacy and reading programs, electronic databases, digital government initiatives, continuing education classes, and other programs.