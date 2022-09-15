State gets federal OK for EV infrastructure plan

Arizona is one of the first states in the nation to have its electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan given the stamp of approval from the Federal Highway Administration, according to an Arizona Department of Transportation press release

ADOT submitted its draft proposal in August and with the federal approval this week, $11.3 million will be made available immediately with another $16.3 million coming in October of this year to begin implementing the plan. This is a portion of the overall $76.5 million allocated for this program in Arizona over the next five years through the recently enacted federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

