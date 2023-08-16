The state of Arizona has contracted a new service provider to manage its Education and Training Voucher (ETV) program for former foster youth.
Indianapolis-based non-profit Foster Success Education Services is now in charge of the $1.3 million ETV program in Arizona. The organization replaces Cleveland-based Foster Care To Success, which had managed the program for the past 13 years.
The ETV program is a federally-funded, state-administered program that provides academic, financial and human support for young adults currently in foster care and those who have left the foster care system, and who are enrolled in qualified colleges, universities or vocational education programs.
“We are thrilled to help young adults with lived foster care experience in Arizona work toward a more successful future,” Foster Success Education Services Board President Daniel Larner said. “Education and skills training are truly the keys to success and we’re proud to administer the ETV program in Arizona.”
Foster Success announced plans to hire three staff members in Arizona to oversee the state’s program.
“Foster Success Education Services has a wealth of experience and expertise in supporting young adults transitioning from foster care to adulthood, and in administering the Education and Training Voucher program in Indiana,” said Beverlee Kroll with the Arizona Department of Child Safety. “Arizona looks forward to working with Foster Success Education Services to support our young adults as they continue their educational journeys.”
ETV provides up to $5,000 a year to youth currently in or who have experienced foster care for school-related expenses. Participating students work with a student advisor and receive campus-based coaching and financial assistance.
Funding is for five years, which can be consecutive or intermittent until the age of 26.
ETV funds can be used for school-related expenses like tuition, housing, school supplies, transportation, childcare, living expenses, computers, books and health insurance. Funding can be used towards graduate school if the five-year timeframe has not been met.
To be eligible for ETV, applicants must be a current or former foster youth who was in U.S. or tribal foster care on or after their 16th birthday or was adopted from U.S. or tribal foster care with the adoption finalized after their 16th birthday.
They also must be a U.S. citizen or qualified non-citizen and have personal assets (bank account, car, home, etc.) totaling less than $10,000.
Qualified applicants in good standing and progressing toward earning a credential remain eligible for funding until their 26th birthday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.