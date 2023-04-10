Buck

Arizona Game and Fish Department says it found no evidence of chronic wasting disease in samples collected from nearly 1,200 deer and elk in 2022.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Arizona's deer and elk herds remain free of chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the state's wildlife management agency.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said department officials did not find any cases of CWD in the 1,199 deer (mule and white-tailed) and elk that were sampled in 2022.

