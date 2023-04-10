Arizona's deer and elk herds remain free of chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the state's wildlife management agency.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department said department officials did not find any cases of CWD in the 1,199 deer (mule and white-tailed) and elk that were sampled in 2022.
AZGFD said it collected 354 samples from animals that were harvested and voluntarily submitted by hunters, and another 845 samples through partnerships with game processors and taxidermists.
CWD a fatal wildlife disease that affects the nervous system of deer and elk. AZGFD has been testing for the presence of the disease in Arizona since 1998.
While CWD has been found in the neighboring states of Utah, New Mexico and Colorado, the disease has not been detected in Arizona.
CWD has not been documented to cause disease in people, AZGFD said.
The department is grateful for the assistance of hunters who submit deer and elk heads for testing, as well as the cooperation of game processors and taxidermists. For more information about CWD, visit www.azgfd.com/Wildlife/Diseases/.
Additional information can be found on the Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance’s website (cwd-info.org/). Also, check out a video that addresses the most commonly asked questions about CWD. The video was produced by Mississippi State University’s Deer Ecology and Management Laboratory.