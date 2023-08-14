Student loan debt concept. Woman with heavy box debt carrying it up education ladder

After a break of more than three years, student loan payments are set to resume on Oct. 1.

WASHINGTON — When federal student loan payments resume this fall, they are expected to pull as much $71 billion in otherwise disposable income out of the economy every year, $5.3 billion of which will come from Arizona.

The economic pain could be very real for the 43 million borrowers — about 880,000 in Arizona — who will have to start paying back their student loans after a pause of more than three years that began as a pandemic-relief measure.

