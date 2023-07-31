Substance Abuse Coalition to meet Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Members of the public are invited to attend the Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition’s monthly meeting on Wednesday.The meeting will start at noon at the Morenci High School Library.Lunch will not be provided. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Thatcher sophomores earn top 10 finish in national competition Eagle's first flight made for a special 4th of July Thatcher 6th-grader among winners in state photo contest Ciscomani names liaison to serve Cochise, Graham and Greenlee Clifton to celebrate 150th anniversary with big bash Muenchow promoted to SPD patrol sergeant post Ruling allows 2 transgender girls to play on girls teams Bear investigates residential property near Pima Local Korean War vet recalled on 70th anniversary of armistice Graham County's Contreras to receive state honor
