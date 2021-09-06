Tammy Mance was hastily sweeping water away from her back door in Safford Sunday afternoon when she heard what she thought was a lightning strike.
"Two seconds later I turned around and the tree was there," Mance said. "I thought it was just a big branch, but then I saw the tree was in front, too."
It turns out the 70-foot tall pine tree that her great-grandparents planted when her late grandmother was 7-years-old back in 1935 had toppled onto her house, coming up by its roots.
Although her air conditioner was destroyed, her house was saved from major damage by a block wall and large limb that took the bulk of the tree's weight.
The tree was just one of the casualties in an hour-long Sunday afternoon storm that brought 45-50 mile an hour sustained winds, hail, 1-2 inches of rain and at least one wind gust that was 66 mph, said Jim Meyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Meyer said the unique storm, which hit about 3:45 pm, was more akin to the storms seen in the Plain states.
"It was definitely a super cell," Meyer said.
Multiple toppled trees brought down power lines, resulting in a power outage throughout Thatcher and Safford that lasted more than six hours. Most of it was restored around 10:30 p.m.
Safford Police Chief Glen Orr said he knew of no injuries, but said plenty of streets were flooded.
"Normally we have a good drainage system, but all of the winds knocked tree limbs and leaves into the canals," Orr said Sunday as he stood in ankle-deep water on 5th Avenue and 8th Street and officers tried to clear out some of the debris.
Safford Fire Department Assistant Chief John McGaughey said despite the flooding, they had no rescue calls and no fires were reported as a result of the downed power lines.
Up the street from Mance's house, Jared and Kate Simons were forced to flee their second floor apartment when rain started pouring in through the roof. It wasn't until they went out the front door that they realized a portion of the roof had been peeled back and the railing along the walkway had been torn away.
"At first we just heard the wind and the rain, but then it sounded like sheet metal crashing into other sheet metal," Jared Simons said.
Within two hours, the Simons and a contingent of relatives had emptied their entire apartment of its contents. The pair planned to stay in the home of a relative who recently died.
Three other apartments in the complex were also severely damaged in the storm. The resident in the only other occupied apartment was out of town Sunday.
Thatcher resident Jared Rios, who held the grand opening of Cheecharrone SK8 Shop last December, knew a thunderstorm was going to roll through between 3-4 p.m. so he opted not to go skateboarding Sunday afternoon. When the predicted rains hit Thatcher it seemed like a normal storm, he said.
"Then my phone started blowing up with people asking me if I was OK," Rios said.
Although his shop on Highway 70 in Safford came through the storm OK, the outside wall of his future skate park and its tin roof were destroyed. His power lines were taken down, too. Down the road, the Quality Inn lost its marque.
Although disappointed he won't be able to open his skate park for awhile, he's happy his shop escaped relatively unscathed. Rios said he isn't sure he could have bounced back from that financially.
"We'll still get there," Rios said of his skate park. "Skaters don't give up."
Back on 15th Street, Mance said it'll be awhile before she and her aunt, who lives in a separate house on the property, will be able to leave. The tree is blocking the entrance to the property. Mance's mother, Jill Davis, was at church during the storm so they'll be able to use her vehicle, Mance said. She, too, has a home on the property.
"I texted my husband during the storm to make sure he was OK and he said the pine tree had fallen down," Davis said. "I said 'That's not funny' because I thought he was joking."
Davis said the property originally belonged to her grandparents, who built their home in 1917. Although her mother, Ruene DeSpain, would've been sad about her tree falling down, she would've been amazed it hadn't caused more damage. The wall took most of the weight of the tree and many of the limbs that could've come through Mance's windows broke off before they could do so, she said.
The family had always wondered what would happen if the tree fell, Davis said.
"The last time we had it trimmed the guy told us it was healthy and there was no reason to take it down," she said.