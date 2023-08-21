The August regular monthly meeting of the Duncan Unified School District Board lasted a mere 22 minutes.
During his monthly report, Superintendent Eldon Merrell said the new year is off to a great start and enrollment is holding steady.
“We have a lot of good people in our school,” he added.
In new business, the board quickly approved the use of school facilities by Greenlee Cheer Elite and acknowledged the retirement of Sue Jones, effective at the end of this contract year.
Welding was added to the list of GIFT classes being offered and several new hires were approved:
Sarah Barker, first grade teacher
Kelsey Pugmire, high school long-term substitute
Dina Artiga, ELL aide/high school gym sanitizer
Kristan Hoglan, fourth and fifth grade electives/sanitizer
Cole Presley and Jared Pope were approved as volunteer drivers/chaperones, and Joni Taylor and Christine Nandino were added to the approved substitute teacher list.
The Proposition 301 plan addendum and the 2023-2024 extra pay stipends were approved.
Kelsey Pugmire was approved to be a high school volunteer volleyball coach.
On an information-only item, Merrell informed the board that he will be canceling an upcoming meeting for Graham and Greenlee School Board and Administrators with state ASBA officials. The meeting was scheduled to be hosted by Duncan on Sept. 19, but Merrell has some moral objections to the current ASBA board of directors.
In his written comments he said, “The current Executive Director has been hired under a falsified application which I cannot and will not condone. How can we have someone who lied to gain a highly paid position as the Arizona School Board Association Executive Director, stand in front of us in our own school and advise us on how to run our school?”
Troy Thygerson, superintendent of the Dan Hinton School in Pima and a member of the ASBA board representing Graham County, said Monday he had only just learned about the cancellation of the meeting in Duncan, and he could not comment on Merrell's allegation.
