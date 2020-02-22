SAFFORD — Darlene Alder, Graham County assessor, announced that Graham County residents who are a widow, widower or totally disabled may qualify for a break on property taxes.
Qualification and exemption forms may be found on the Graham County website, at the Assessor’s Department page, at http://www.graham.az.gov/168/exemptions.
Residents may also call the Assessor’s Office at 928-428-2828 or stop by the office at 921 Thatcher Blvd. in Safford.
First-time applicants must sign in front of an Assessor’s Office staff member by March 2, 2020.